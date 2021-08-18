Griffs ready for a normal 2021 women’s soccer season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius women’s soccer team is just 24 hours away from the 2021 season opener in which they will play host to Big 4 foe St. Bonaventure on Thursday evening.

“I think definitely a bit of both nerves and excitement,” Canisius junior defender Abby Molloy said. “I’m ready to get back into it after a short season in the spring last year, we finally got to have a normal preseason with everybody, so very excited to get the game started.”

“I’m excited. It feels like it’s been a long time coming,” Canisius head coach Ryan Louis said. “We’ve seen drastic improvement in the last two weeks, day by day we’ve got better and better. I’ll be excited to see how the girls play tomorrow.”

“I’m definitely both nervous and excited. I think it’s going to be a good experience being in college and being a part of this team, and I’m just excited for the first game and seeing how everything goes,” Canisius freshman midfielder Erin Weir said.

The upcoming season is a fresh start for the Griffs. With Ryan Louis officially named head coach of the team after serving as interim head coach for the 2020-21 school year, Canisius is looking to bounce back from a 1-6 record in the spring.

With a short offseason in between the spring and fall, the Griffs are keeping the lessons learned from the spring fresh in their minds and are continuing to improve heading into the fall.

“I definitely see the benefit. For us, we sort of look to move on and progress from the spring. Obviously we brought in a couple of freshmen, some of the girls were playing during the summer so there’s been a lot of soccer played during that time,” Louis said. “I think it’s set them up for success to come in ready this fall.”

“I feel like the way we competed in those seven games just showed what we’re made of and how we can even improve from there,” Molloy said. “It definitely made us stronger as a team, plus adding our freshmen in, this fall as a whole I think we’re going to do really well.”

“We’ve worked really hard through preseason. We’ve had a lot of practices each day, and I feel like as a team we’ve been with each other for a lot of it,” Weir said. “We have each others backs on and off the field and I think collectively as a unit we’re going to show on the field.”

Canisius hosts St. Bonaventure in the season opener at the Demske Sports Complex on Thursday at 7pm.