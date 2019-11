Canisius head coach Reggie Witherspoon directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Malik Johnson led Canisius with 24 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Griffs suffered a season opening 75-68 loss to Brown on Saturday.

Corey Brown chipped in with 10 points in the loss.

The Griffs trailed by one a halftime and took a 32-31 lead in the second half before Brown used an 18-3 run to take control.

Canisius returns to the court Wednesday against Albany.