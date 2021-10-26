“Growth mindset” paying off for UB football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB Bulls have started to hit their stride as a team, and come into Saturday’s matchup with Bowling Green with a 4-4 record.

Coming off of a comeback victory over Ohio followed by Saturday’s big blowout win over Akron, the Bulls are finally seeing the effects of the growth mindset that Coach Mo Linguist has been preaching since day one.

“We’ve focused a lot on growth since day one, Coach Mo always says growing through what you go through. That’s been a lot of the mindset and a lot of the intense focus is that whatever you go through, you grow through,” UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease said. “The last couple weeks we’ve put together some games, collective football as a team, and we just continue to grow and get better.”

“You look at the maturation of the season, you look at the locker room and a word that comes to mind, just the connection that stayed strong through adversity,” UB Head Coach Maurice Linguist said. “There’s a lot of confidence that’s been built through demonstrated ability, through preparation.

“We have a very humble locker room because we really understand that winning is hard. Losing is hard as well, and what we tell our team is we have to choose our hard every single day. You really have to choose the hard that you’re going to be a part of every single day.”

The Bulls have won the last four games against Bowling Green, but after a huge upset victory that the Falcons handed Minnesota earlier this season on the road, UB knows this is not an opponent to take lightly.

Buffalo hosts Bowling Green on Saturday at noon at UB Stadium.