BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a crazy Section VI crossover win on Monday, the Hamburg Bulldogs faced Webster Thomas in the Class A Far West Regional. The winner advances to the state tournament.

The Bulldogs enter the bottom of the fourth with a big lead, and keep the bats flying. Jacob Reese smacks a single out to left field.

Next batter up, Evan Chaffee sneaks one past the first baseman into right field. Jack Luba scores from second, it’s now 12-1 Hamburg.

Next up, Nolan Smith hits an RBI sac fly out to center to score Reese and lift the Bulldogs up 13-1.

In the top of the fifth, Smith getting it done on the mound as well as he snags a line drive and then catches the Thomas runner off first for two of the last three outs of the game.

For the first time since 2015, the Hamburg Bulldogs are Far West Regional champs!! Hamburg tops Webster Thomas 13-1 in five innings and advances to the Class A state tournament.

“People say last game’s a fluke, but I think we came out and proved it that we should be here. This means everything,” Hamburg junior Nolan Smith said. “We’ve been working all year, we knew we were good coming into it, and we’re the first team to make it since 2015, so this feels awesome.”