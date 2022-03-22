HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2021 spring sports season was unlike any other in years past, except for one way.

The Hamburg boys lacrosse team making it to the Section VI championship game, and winning the Section VI championship game.

The Bulldogs are just a week away from their 2022 season opener, and for the first time since 2019 will have the ability to play a full season, including the State playoffs, and the boys in purple and white couldn’t be more ready to play again.

“It’s super exciting. After last year when we won the championship, we all wanted more. This year it’s great to have the States back and get another chance at it and hopefully win,” Hamburg senior Devin Collins said.

“It’s super exciting to be out here with the boys again. We had a long season last year of just not playing a lot of games and no regional games or anything like that, so it’s really good being out here again with everybody,” Hamburg senior Brady Kustra said. “We lost a few players, but we’re good with the whole team.”

“We have a lot of returners, pretty much our whole offense for the most part, so that’s always a big plus,” Hamburg head coach James Maxwell said. “In the defense, we have some good young guys coming up, so they’ll get going here, just need to get adjusted and up to speed, but they’ll be ready.”

The Hamburg offense was outstanding last season. The Bulldogs scored an average of 13 goals a game through their 14 games last season, so not having to figure out which players should fit into the offensive scheme in these first two weeks of practice is a huge advantage for the Bulldogs coming into this season.

11 players return from last season’s 12-2 Sectional Championship team, including senior twins Devin and Dylan Collins, who combined for 56 goals for the Bulldogs in 2021.

“It’s great to have two guys like that, they’re never complaining, always working hard, and they always set the tone for us,” Maxwell said. “They lead the way, and it’s good to have two guys like that that bring it every day.”

“Us as captains and people moving on that had a successful season last year, we’re all working hard to get even more successful and getting better for these intense games we’ve got coming up,” Hamburg senior Dylan Collins said. “We have a great schedule this season, high intensity games, and we’re all working hard just to beat those teams.”

The Bulldogs open up the 2022 season next Monday when they travel to take on Frontier at 7pm.