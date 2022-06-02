BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After moving down to Class B this year, Orchard Park found themselves in familiar territory in the Section VI championship, but this year against Southtown rival Hamburg in the boys lacrosse title game.

The Bulldogs led 2-0 after the first quarter, and added to their lead in the second when Larry Voss feeds it to Cam Viavada who buries it into the top shelf. Hamburg up 3-0.

A few minutes later, Gavin Waite bullies his way through defenders and stays on his feet to finish with an impressive bar down goal to give the Bulldogs a commanding 4-0 advantage.

But just like that, OP starts the comeback. Quakers feed it to Connor O’Hara in front of the net and he snipes it over the goalie’s shoulder to cut the Hamburg lead to 4-2.

The Bulldogs led 5-2 at the half.

Second half now, Ryan Haffey takes it coast-to-coast and beats the goalie with a flick of the wrist. Hamburg takes a 6-2 lead.

Fourth quarter now, Devin Collins comes from X and dishes it to Bryce Hand who rips it into the back of the net. It’s now 9-3.

Hamburg added another goal in the end of the game to roll to a 10-3 victory over crosstown rival Orchard Park and win their 12th straight Section VI championship!

“It’s amazing. Obviously we wanted to keep the streak going and get another Section Championship for Coach James Maxwell and Coach Max Maxwell,” Hamburg senior Devin Collins said.

“We just wanted to carry on the legacy at Hamburg of winning Section Championships, and that’s what we did today. We just came out here and played a great game,” Hamburg senior Brady Kustra said.

“We all have been working for this all year, all grinding. Everyone on our team was working for this, and we got it done today,” Hamburg senior Dylan Collins said. “Good team right there, Orchard Park definitely worked hard too, but we worked harder and came out on top.”

“It feels great. It was a full 48-minute effort, and that’s what we were telling the guys all week leading up to this,” Hamburg head coach James Maxwell said. “It was a great opportunity for our kids as well, playing a great program like Orchard Park. We were telling them in practice that nobody that’s come through Hamburg has had the opportunity to play Orchard Park in the Section championship, so that gave I think a little more meaning to it. The guys really worked hard in practice to get this result, but great full game team effort.”

The Bulldogs will play the Section V champion in the Far West Regional on Saturday at 3 pm at Will East.