Hamburg boys lax wins first game of the season with 16-9 rout over OP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 0-2 Hamburg Bulldogs hit the road on Friday to take on crosstown rival Orchard Park in their season opener, both teams looking for their first win of the year.

Hamburg comes out hot! Devin Collins shakes off a defender and hits Ryan Rodgers who slings it into the back of the net. Hamburg leads 2-0.

A few minutes later, Collins comes around X and beats the goalie with a bouncer to give the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead.

Second quarter action now, Cameron Viavada gets it to Dylan Collins who rips a shot in heavy traffic to bring Hamburg up to a 7-0 lead.

Later in the quarter, Brady Kustra sends it to Gavin White for the bottom corner goal! Bulldogs led 8-1 at the half.

Third quarter, Alex Ryczek finds Frank Slazyk who dodges around the net and finds the bottom right corner for the score! It’s now 9-3.

A few minutes later, Carson Kummer gets it down low and bounces in the goal to make it 10-4.

End of the third, Devin Collins maintains possession through a hoard of defenders to snipe it into the bottom of corner, giving Hamburg the 13-6 lead.

Orchard Park would score three more times in the fourth quarter but it was not enough to catch up to Hamburg. The Bulldogs rout the Quakers to earn the first career win for Hamburg head coach James Maxwell!