HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Hamburg girls basketball team hosted Pittsford Mendon in a Section VI vs Section V matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Early in the first, Anaya Coleman gets the defensive rebound and takes it down the court and finishes with a layup for the early 2-0 Viking lead.

A few minutes later, Bulldogs get it to Meghan Kruszka who drains a three from the elbow. It’s now 7-4, Hamburg.

Two minutes left in the first, Hailey Giordano takes it coast to coast and gets it to Coleman who lays it in to bring Mendon down by one, 9-8.

Second quarter now, Maddie Hoak brings it down the court and gets the basket off the boards. Hamburg down 16-15.

The Vikings would put together a big third quarter that was too much for the Bulldogs to come back from. Hamburg falls to Pittsford Mendon 67-42.