Hamburg girls defeat West Seneca East 59-39

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — After back-to-back big wins over Williamsville South and East in their first two games this season, the Hamburg girls basketball team hosted West Seneca East on Wednesday afternoon.

After a slow start to the game, the Bulldogs get the buckets to fall in the second period. After a missed Trojan shot at the other end of the court, Maddy Harrison swipes the rebound and sends it down the court to a wide open Hannah Kruszka who finishes with the layup in transition. Hamburg takes a 10-6 lead.

A few minutes later, WSE sets up a nice play to Hailey Cenname who gets it on the wing and drives in for the basket. Trojans trail 12-10.

But the Dawgs respond! Clara Strack jumps in front of a Trojan pass and goes coast-to-coast with it for the midrange basket. Hamburg extends their lead by four.

With just over a minute left in the first half, Hamburg tosses it around the arc and lands on Alayna Godios who sinks the three. It’s now 18-14, Dawgs on top. Hamburg would take a 20-16 lead into the half.

Third quarter, Cenname slings it to Sam Kaufman who finishes with a layup of her own. WSE trying to close the gap, 29-16.

Just under four minutes left in the quarter, Godios with the impressive steal. She takes it down the court but misses the layup, but Strack is there for the putback basket. Dawgs lead 35-16.

Hamburg would go on to win it 59-39. The Bulldogs are 3-0 on the season. WSE drops to 1-1.