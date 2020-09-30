Hamburg girls soccer ready to defend Section VI title

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The energy and excitement are palpable as high school sports are finally back here in Western New York. It took six long months, but the Hamburg girls soccer team is back together on the field, and they’re ready to defend their first Section VI title in 27 years.

“Our intensity and energy from finally being back on the field, we’re going to have an adrenaline rush when we have that first game,” Hamburg senior captain Abby Kane said.

“It’s really, really exciting, in particular because we have 16 seniors this year, and they’ve been looking forward to this season so much, and when the chances that it might not happen, it really made them a little bit nervous and a little scared that they weren’t going to be able to play,” Hamburg head coach Tom Zugger said.

“It just means so much to them, not only to play for their school, but to be here with their teammates, to get outdoors, and just to be together. They’re real excited, and the smiles on their faces are very prevalent every day.”

“It’s so exciting. I really want to make the most of this year, especially since it’s our last, a lot of girls last season,” Hamburg senior captain Daucoda Ross said. “I’m just excited to get the games going and to see how it turns out.”

“I think we’re just all extremely lucky that we actually get this chance, hopefully we can make the best of it,” Hamburg senior captain Maddy Ingraham said.

“I’ve learned that we have such a bigger connection than we thought we did. We’ve been apart for so long that we didn’t realize we needed each other like we did,” Hamburg senior captain Eve Bierl said. “When we come out on the field, we realize how connected we actually are, compared to off the field. I feel like it was definitely a change in how I play, realizing that I’m off for these four months of soccer, I need to get back, I need to get back in shape, and so did everybody else. We got right on that.”

“All of us kind of had our doubts, we really didn’t think it was going to happen, but as of now we’re just taking it as we can, we never know when it will get cut off, so we’re really just living in the moment,” Kane said.

Believe it or not, it’s already game week as the Bulldogs travels to Orchard Park on Friday to open up the season. Kickoff is set for 7 pm.