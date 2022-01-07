Hamburg hockey upsets Iroquois/Alden 5-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 7-0-2 Iroquois/Alden and 2-4-1 Hamburg squared up on the ice at Leisure Rinks on Friday night in what would end up being a high-scoring affair.

First period, Bulldogs get on the board first when Ryan Steiner splits two defenders and pokes the puck behind the goalie for the first goal of the game.

With just under four minutes left in the first, Iroquois/Alden sends it into the offensive zone where Michael Capozzi gets it to Matthew Strasser who lifts it into the back of the net to tie the game up at one.

It doesn’t take long for Hamburg to get back on top. 50 seconds later, Matt Holst zips down the ice and sneaks it through the five hole. Bulldogs take a 2-1 lead.

45 seconds later, Josh Gregoire intercepts Iroquois/Alden’s pass and threads the needle to give Hamburg the 3-1 lead after the first.

Both teams score a goal in the second period, but Hamburg adds their fifth and final goal in the third to stun Iroquois/Alden 5-2 and hand them their first loss of the season.