BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Perennial lacrosse powerhouses Hamburg and Orchard Park squared up in a big Class B matchup on Monday evening.

Early in the game, Mike Gruin feeds it to Frank Neeson who slings it into the back of the net to tie the game up at one a piece.

But just 20 seconds later on the other end of the field, Gavin Waite beats his defender and puts it into the top corner. Hamburg takes a 2-1 lead.

The Bulldogs get hot from there. Late in the first, Devin Collins dodges in and hammers a bar down goal to give Hamburg the 3-1 advantage.

Second quarter now, Bryce Hand comes in from the point and rips it over the goalies shoulder. It’s now 4-1.

A minute later, the Quakers send it down the field and finish with a nice pass and catch and goal from Sullivan O’Brien to cut the Bulldogs down lead to two, 4-2.

Hamburg goes on a run from there. Late in the second, Collins redirects behind the net, dodges and nets the over the shoulder goal to give Hamburg the 7-3 lead.

The Bulldogs stay firmly in charge throughout the second half to topple Orchard Park 11-6.