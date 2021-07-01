Hamburg native Quentin Musty ready for OHL as #1 pick

Hamburg-native Quentin Musty was drafted #1 overall by the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – One of hockey’s top junior prospects is from Western New York. Hamburg-native Quentin Musty recently was selected #1 overall in the OHL draft, one of the top junior leagues in North America.

It’s the off-season, he just earned the number one pick, but Quentin Musty is still putting in the work at his Hamburg home.

“It feels good obviously I mean there’s a lot more work to do,” Musty said.

Earning that number one selection in the OHL draft put him alongside names like Connor McDavid, Steven Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly, but for Quentin, that just means more work to live up to those names.

“Hopefully I can follow in their footsteps and make it to the next level like they did,” Musty said.

When he makes the move to the OHL, the almost-16-year-old Musty will be going up against kids 17 to 20 years old. That’s nothing new for him though. He lived in New Jersey last year and played against older kids as well. That helped him get to where he is today.

“Growing up I always played against older competition until I was about 12 and I really just missed that competitive edge. Everyone being able to do everything you can. It’s just whoever works hard,” Musty said.

Training camp with the Sudbury Wolves isn’t until the end of the summer, so for now Musty is staying in the gym and keeping it light on the ice.

“Just get stronger, faster, everything and just hope to make an impact next year in the OHL,” Musty said.

He’ll once again move away from his hometown to play hockey, but Musty is ready to represent Hamburg at the next level.

“I’m very proud just being from here and everything and all my friends, family and just the support from the town has been awesome,” Musty said.

It’s still a few years until he’s eligible for the NHL draft, but the dream is still there. Musty continues to work so he can hear his name called again by the big clubs in the future.

“It’s on every kid my age’s mind, but I’ve got lots of work to do to get there,” he said. “There’s a lot of talented kids out there my age so I’m just trying to stay in the gym, bigger stronger faster and just hopefully preparing to step up in a big way role next year and just make the team better.”

Musty will report to camp in August.