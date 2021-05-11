Hamburg rallies to top Will South in Class A volleyball quarterfinal

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Class A girls volleyball playoffs got started on Tuesday afternoon with the four seed Hamburg Bulldogs hosting the five seed Williamsville South Billies.

Early in the first, #10 serves up her second ace in a row to give the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead.

A few minutes later, #2 sets up #15 who goes up for the kill. Billies can’t return it, it’s now 8-7 Hamburg.

This one stayed close throughout the first!! Haley Marchewka gets an ace for the Billies to bring the set to 11-10.

Late in the first, Bulldogs set up #4 for the hit but Evelyn Sieber goes up and over the net to block the ball down to the floor. Will South takes a 20-17 lead.

Set point for the Billies, Marchewka sets up Victoria Nalbach for the kill. Hamburg can’t return it, and Will South takes the first set 25-21.

But Hamburg puts together a rally after and wins the final three sets to beat the Billies 3-2. The Bulldogs advance to the Class A semifinals where they will face 1 seed Grand Island on Thursday.