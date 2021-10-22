Hamburg tops Frontier 21-19 in regular season finale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 6-1 Frontier Falcons traveled to take on 5-2 Hamburg in a Friday night rivalry game that turned out to be an instant classic.

Scoreless after the first, Nolan Heavern keeps the ball on the run but is immediately met by a whole host of Falcon defenders for the loss.

Frontier’s next possession, Jack Novak takes the handoff and bulldozes his way up the gut for the first down.

But it’s Hamburg that gets on the board first. Devin Collins spins and breaks out of tackles left and right and heads down the sidelines to take it all the way to the house for the touchdown! Bulldogs take a 7-0 lead.

The Falcons try to tie it up before the half, Jacob Bush launches it downfield and Gavin Borello comes up with the amazing catch to get Frontier inside the red zone!

Right before the break, Bush tries to hit Borello again in the corner of the end zone but the Bulldogs defense stands up and breaks up the pass. Hamburg led 7-0 at the half.

The second half was much more high scoring, with Frontier scoring three times and Hamburg twice more but a failed Frontier two-point conversion in the final minute of the game kept the Falcons from tying it up.

Hamburg wins it with a final of 21-19 to reclaim the trophy.