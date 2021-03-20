Harrison Phillips hosts Playmaker Pups event

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over a year has passed since the last time Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips hosted an event for the Playmakers foundation, and on Saturday, scores of children with disabilities flooded the Hub in Phillips’ Spring Gathering Playmakers event.

“It’s been a crazy year for many reasons, and one of the biggest passions of mine is getting out here and serving the kids that I work with. To not be able to do that for a full year was hard, it kind of beats you down a little bit, so everyone’s fired up to get together today,” Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said. “It’s almost been a year since I’ve gotten to be with these guys in person, and I’m so proud of the things they were able to accomplish this year in the classroom and some of the Playmaker challenges that we put out there for them to do.

“We’re excited to have them out here in 2021, I have a bunch of activities scheduled for the rest of the calendar year. This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Sixty children with varying levels of disabilities got to play basketball, putt putt, hang out with Phillips and Bills teammates AJ Epenesa and Josh Thomas, compete in a quarterback challenge, munch on some Capelli’s pizza, and participate in a give back exercise where they made Easter cards for veterans at the local VA.

It’s been a tough year for everyone, and Phillips knows how tough it’s been for the Playmakers to not be able to meet for the last 12 months. At Saturday’s event, everyone was all smiles, and it was hard to tell who was having more fun: the kids, or Phillips himself.

“It’s really hard to tell. If you can’t tell, I’m already sweating pretty bad here,” Phillips laughed. “But it’s so interesting, you work with this population of children with developmental differences and special needs, we have kids all over the spectrum, and there’s sometimes negative stereotypes about these kids, that they’re not independent and they can’t do things on their own, but that’s often not the case.

“We have so many kids that are so independent, that they want to go out and help others. We’re having a blast out here today, we got basketball, arts and crafts, food, Simon Says, the whole gauntlet, we’re having a lot of fun today.”

Phillips says the Playmakers have tons of events scheduled for the rest of the year, including his football camp in the summer, should COVID allow. The next event is scheduled for April.