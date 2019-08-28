Hauschka inks 2-year extension with Bills

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) follows through on a field goal as New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones lands on the turf during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Stephen Hauschka and the Bills agreed to a new two-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Hauschka, who signed with the Bills in 2017, has made 51 of his 61 field goal attempts.

In his first year with the team, Hauschka became the first kicker in NFL history have kicked 53-yard field goals or long in back-to-back games. He booted a 55-yarder against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of that season, and followed that up with a 56-yarder on the road against the Atlanta Falcons a week later.