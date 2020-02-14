Health Sciences beats St. Francis 86-58

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Health Sciences Falcons on the road tonight visiting St. Francis, Health Sciences in the hunt for their 18th win of the season.

Starting in the first quarter, Falcons already starting to pull away in this one, they sling it to Daciare Riley in the corner who drains the beautiful three. It’s now 19-6.

Two and a half left in the first, after some ankle breaking moves by Ja’Vaughn Jones, Jabari Spencer gets it on the elbow and sinks a three of his own to bring the Falcons up 24-9.

Seconds left in the quarter now, Peyton Consigli is the buzzer beater hero for the Raiders as he hits a three from way downtown. Health Sciences led 31-15 at the end of the first.

Onto some second quarter action now, Falcons make it look too easy. Riley gets it down low and banks the basket off the boards, Health Sciences adds two more to their lead.

The Falcons kept their foot on the gas as they take down St. Francis 86-58.