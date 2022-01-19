Health Sciences cruises past Nichols 83-62

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a non-league matchup between two top-10 teams in WNY, the Nichols Vikings hosted the Health Sciences Falcons on Wednesday evening.

With just under a minute left in the third quarter, Jalen Duff jukes out a defender and drops the stepback three. Nichols trailing 59-40.

Health Sciences was hard to stop on the court tonight. In the final seconds of the quarter, Jimmie Green knocks down the buzzer-beater jumper to give the Falcons the 63-43 lead.

Fourth quarter action now, Health Sciences tossing it around and get it to Jaylin Gadley who banks the layup off the boards. It’s now 72-45.

After a defensive steal, Mahki Horton takes it down the court and knocks down a three from the wing to cut the lead to 75-54.

In the final 30 seconds, Alex Alvira gets the layup in transition to give Health Sciences the 83-60 lead.

The Falcons cruised past the top offense in WNY and proved why they are the best defense in WNY with an 83-60 final score over Nichols. Health Sciences moves to 10-2 on the season, Nichols is now 8-3.