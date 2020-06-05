Heath Farwell says Bills kicking job is Stephen Hauschka’s to lose

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) boots a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even though the Bills drafted Tyler Bass in the sixth round this year out of Georgia Southern, the starting kicking job is Stephen Hauschka’s to lose.

#Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell talks about drafting Tyler Bass and the kicking competition: "It's not his job by any means, it's Stephen's job right now he's the incumbent…he's still the guy and it's up to Tyler to beat him out." @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/fk5egvEQEB — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 5, 2020

Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said he called Hauschka after they drafted Bass and said he could look go about this one of two ways.

“You can shut it down but here’s the deal you can take this as a challenge and win the job, you know it’s your job, you go out and do what you do and you’re still playing,” Farwell said on a zoom call with reporters Friday.

Hauschka struggled early on last season but finished the year by connecting on 18 of 19 field goals, including 4-for-4 in the Wild Card game.

Bass’s powerful leg caught the eye of Farwell along with head coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane. In fact Farwell got a chance to see Bass in person at his Georgia Southern pro day.

“We know he’s got tremendous talent and so that leads me to it’s an open competition. I mean it’s not his job by any means, it’s Stephen’s job you know right now. He’s the incumbent, he’s had a lot of big kicks over his career. I mean the history of good kicks in big games and the playoffs, he was 4-for-4 last year you know he’s still the guy and it’s up to Tyler to beat him out,” Farwell explained.

Bass made 54 of 68 field goals during his four years at Georgia Southern and made 114 extra points.