Heavy Bag Pro app provides added help in workouts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a time when working out with a trainer is increasingly difficult and more and more people try their hand at working out at home, putting together a successful workout on your own is getting increasingly tough.

For those that have access to a heavy bag or want to try their hand at boxing, the answer is simple with the new app Heavy Bag Pro.

The brainchild of Marius Rebane, the idea for the app came to him when he realized the heavy bag in his home had been used a total of two times in the three years it had been hanging up.

“There needs to be some kind of motivation, some guidance to work on a heavy bag,” Rebane said. “I started creating the app because I thought it would be a really useful tool for myself, and in creating the first demonstration, I talked with a lot of other martial arts enthusiasts and they all agreed that this is the one thing that’s missing.”

Rebane, a boxing and martial arts enthusiast himself, said in watching YouTube video after YouTube video where people would talk for minutes on end before actually getting around to demonstrating different structured heavy bag workouts, he wanted to streamline the process and give different lengths and combinations of exercises.

In addition to being a useful tool for those with prior boxing experience, Heavy Bag Pro can also be used for a beginner who is interested in starting up the sport.

“Boxing is a really good workout,” Rebane said. “A lot of beginners get in shape really quickly doing boxing or shadow boxing. Doing heavy bag training or shadow boxing training at home instead of regular training apps that have become extremely popular these days, it’s a really good option for the beginners.”

Working with a handful of instructors, Rebane created different training ideas and has added 25-30 workouts on the app. With the idea to create a new workout each week, the workouts consist of different combinations.

Rebane says there are already over 500 combination exercises on the app, and in lieu of completing an entire workout, users have the option to work on one specific combo until they master it.

With so many different options and instructions right at your fingertips, Rebane says now is as good a time as ever to try a new sport.

“During the quarantine time, people cannot go out, so it would make sense if they did training at home. A lot of people download home training apps, and those are mostly focused on using their own body to workout at home,” Rebane said. “Doing shadow boxing, especially if you put weights in your hand, is a great alternative. If you do shadow boxing, it works through the whole body. It’s really good for your back, for the hands, for the legs, it’s good for the whole body. Why not try something new? When quarantine is over, why not hit the gym and try real boxing training?”

For more information, you can visit their website here.