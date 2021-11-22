HEWS, St. Mary’s end opening day game with 2-2 tie in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The girls high school hockey season started on Monday evening, and along with the first game of the season for everyone, it was the first game ever for the new Federation addition of St. Mary’s as they took on Hamburg-Eden-West Seneca.

Early on, HEWS on the offensive, Jackie Supples’ shot is deflected off the Lancer defender and Sophia Phillips tries to get the putback but Avery Hall is there to smother up the puck. Hall would finish with 32 saves on the day.

We were scoreless through the first period, but early in the second, Elizabeth O’Brien gets it behind the goal and pokes it between the pads and the post for the first goal of the game! HEWS takes a 1-0 lead.

Just a minute and a half later, HEWS takes it away and Katherine O’Brien is there to send it up and over Hall’s shoulder for the second straight goal. HEWS up 2-0 at the end of the second.

St. Mary’s would put together a comeback in the third, Samantha Hatt crosses it to Alannah Pagano who smacks the one timer into the back of the net for the first ever Lancer goal! It’s now 2-1.

With just three minutes left in the game, Hatt sends it up and Kirsten Domagola chips it in to tie the game up at two!

That would be the final goal of the night, as this one went into overtime but neither team could score again. HEWS and St. Mary’s finish the first game with a 2-2 tie.