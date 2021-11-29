HEWS tops CASH 5-4 in OT in the annual “Nut Bowl”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home and Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca squared off at Riverworks on Monday evening for the annual “Nut Bowl” game between CASH and HEWS.

This one was high scoring from the get-go! HEWS gets on the board first when Riley Andzel brings it in and lifts it up and inside the crossbar for the goal. It’s now 1-0.

But less than a minute later, Isabella Zivis takes it down, corrals it, and sneaks the puck through the five-hole to tie it up at 1.

Right after that game-tying goal, CASH takes the lead when Allison Greene is on the breakaway and goes to pass but the puck slips right through the goalies legs. CASH takes a 2-1 lead through to the end of the first.

Second period action now, Andzel gets it at the boards and crosses it to Kayla O’Donnell who zips it between the goalie and the post to tie the game up at 2.

Both teams would score twice more in regulation, but in overtime HEWS scores the game-winning goal just 12 seconds in! HEWS wins this wild one 5-4.