High powered Southwestern offense set for State Semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s no secret that the Southwestern Trojans have a habit of beating down opponents whenever they have the ball in their hands.

“The general mindset for us is to be as dominant as we can, try to stop them as many ways as we can, and just play our game of football,” Southwestern running back Tywon Wright said.

The Trojans average scoring 44 points a game, and they have become even more dominant in the playoffs. Southwestern has scored 53 and 54 points in the last two games, and in those two games, senior running back Tywon Wright scored five touchdowns in both games.

“It’s definitely nice to have somebody like that that you can rely on and do that,” Southwestern head coach Jake Burkholder said. “In the last couple weeks with it being so cold and the weather and things, it’s been great for him to be able to step up and do that. But like Tywon said, it takes the line, the tight ends, it takes everybody. So they’ve all put in the work to make that happen and it’s paying off big time.”

“We trained a lot during the off season, so to bring it together during the season, it’s just great that we brought it all together,” Wright said. “We worked together and built up our chemistry, so once again thanks to my line, it’s all them.”

“It’s a great team, we all work together, we have this mindset of winning and going out there to give our all because this is what we love, and we came out here to show everyone what we got,” Southwestern receiver Conrad Thomas said.

The high powered offense, coupled with a shutdown defense that has only allowed a total of 75 points this season, has worked to land the Trojans in the Class C State Semifinals this weekend, and they’re attacking this game with the same mindset that they’ve had all season.

“The expectation that we had from the beginning of the year is a state title, so I think having that mindset all the way through and not walking into that at the end of the year like ‘Oh we have a chance?’ I think definitely helps to keep them accountable and driven toward a single goal,” Coach Burkholder said.

“It gives us a lot of strength, we come into every game knowing we can do this, not only that we can win, but we know that we can lose,” Thomas said. “We don’t want to think like that so we come out there and give it all we got.”

Southwestern takes on Susquehanna Valley on Saturday in the Class C Semifinals. Kickoff is set for noon in Syracuse.