High School Basketball Scores, Highlights: December 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The high school football season is in the books, so that means high school basketball teams across Western New York are getting their seasons started this week.

McKinley vs. St. Francis

The Red Raiders hosting the Macks in their season opener at St. Francis this evening.

St. Francis gets off to a hot start quickly, after two fast buckets, Chris Dempsey steals the McKinley pass at half court and takes it in for the short jumper. Red Raiders take on a 7-0 run to start the game.

A few minutes later, Macks snag the rebound, Jahmal Lewis sends it to Koran Askia who banks the bucket and draws the foul. McKinley cuts the lead in half, 10-5.

Raiders heating up again, CJ Moore shoots the three, misses, but St. Francis gets the rebound and it’s Moore again with the three, this time it’s nothing but net to make it 13-10.

Second quarter, McKinley comes alive. Macks get the steal and it’s Dajuan McGee who brings it down the court, then slings it to Lewis for the layup! Macks take a 20-17 lead.

This one would stay close for the entire game and need overtime to come out with a winner. McKinley gets the first win of the season with an 80-78 OT victory!

Mount Mercy vs. Orchard Park

Second stop of the day, the Orchard Park girls opening up their season hosting Mount Mercy.

Second quarter, Quakers up by 10, Lily Flannery steals the ball, takes it down the court, then sends it through a defenders legs to Leah Harrigan who finishes with the layup! OP leads 25-13.

A little while later, Magic getting something going offensively, Hannah Fredo gets the ball down low and lays it in to make it 25-19.

But the Quakers show no signs of slowing down! Orchard Park passing it around the key and get it to Flannery who drains the step up jumper! Quakers take a 27-19 lead.

How about another one for good measure? From the inbound pass OP slings it out to Flannery at the top of the key and she nails a three. It’s now 30-19 Orchard Park.

The Quakers roll on to a 62-41 victory over Mount Mercy to start the season 1-0.