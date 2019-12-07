High School Basketball Scores, Highlights: December 6th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tons of fantastic high school basketball match ups across Western New York on Friday night. Here are some highlights and scores from a few of the games tonight.

Orchard Park vs. St. Joe’s

St. Joe’s looking to start the season off with a 2-0 record as they take on Orchard Park in the Koessler Athletic Center on Friday night.

Third quarter, Marauders adding to their lead, Jaden Slaughter slings it across the court to Justin Glover who sinks a three. St. Joe’s takes a 44-31 lead.

Three minutes left in the third, Daesean Ashley takes it coast to coast and draws the foul on the layup. Marauders up 49-33.

But Orchard Park goes on a run to end the quarter. Jackson Roskow hits a three from the corner to make it 51-36. Quakers would cut St. Joe’s lead to 10 going into the fourth quarter.

But it was too much of a deficit to come back from. Fourth quarter, Josh Haskell hits the layup in transition to make it 58-45.

Marauders hold on to beat Orchard Park 71-60.

Depew vs. Lancaster

Depew and Lancaster playing in the second game of the day at Legend gym in the championship game of the Lancaster Tip Off Tourney.

Wildcats open up the game on fire, Justin Losel gets it in the corner and banks a huge three, Depew starts the game on an 8-2 run.

But the Legends pick it up halfway through the first, Dominic Fulciniti banks a three of his own from the top of the key, it’s now 8-5.

Lancaster gets the rebound after a Depew miss, Joe Harrington receives it in stride and finishes with a layup in transition. Legends take a 9-8 lead.

And they don’t slow down from there, Lancaster wins the 43rd annual Lancaster Tip Off Tournament with a 76-46 win over Depew!

St. Mary’s vs. Cleve Hill

In the first game of the Lancaster Tip Off Tournament, Cleve Hill and St. Mary’s squaring up.

Fourth quarter, Brandon Thome drives to the basket and finishes with a layup. Lancers take a 32-26 lead.

A few plays later, Peter Duane brings it down the court and nails a pull up three, St. Mary’s up 35-26 now.

Under two minutes left to play, Thome with the pass down below to Antonio Rodriguez who lays it in, it’s 43-33 St. Mary’s.

The Lancers go on to beat Cleve Hill 44-34 in the Lancaster Tip Off Tourney.