High School Football Scores and Highlights: Week One

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2019 high school football season kicked off on Friday night for teams across Western New York. Our News 4 Sports team stopped in for some of the big match ups.

Hutch Tech vs. Lancaster

The Lancaster Legends opened up the season at home against Hutch Tech on a picturesque evening tonight. And as nice as it was outside, the Legends got to work early on.

Opening kickoff, Lancaster’s Ethan Jurkowski fields the kick at the 20, and his legs do the rest! Jurkowski turns on the jets and takes that back 80 yards to the house for the touchdown, a missed two point conversion brings the Legends up 6-0 with just 20 seconds off the clock.

A couple plays into Hutch Tech’s first offensive drive, the wheels start to come off. Anthony Santos-LaRosa jumps right in front of Jayden Robinson’s pass for an interception… the Legends are back on offense.

Two plays later, the Legends find the end zone again. Jason Mansell scrambles… he hits Nick Castellana on the run who takes it in for a 16 yard touchdown. Lancaster takes a 13-0 lead.

Lancaster would force a Hutch Tech safety to extend their lead to 15-0 to end the first, but the Legends did not slow down from there. Lancaster went on to dominate the season opener with a 51-6 victory over the Engineers.

Starpoint vs. Kenmore East

The Spartans and Bulldogs entered the second half of the game tied up at 14, but it would be a while before either team found the end zone after that.

Third quarter, Emery Lange takes the snap and immediately finds a gap up the middle… he tip toes down the sidelines for an enormous gain to bring the Bulldogs in the red zone right before the end of the quarter…. but that’s when Starpoint really stepped it up.

Fourth down for Ken East, Lange under pressure… he tries to get away but Colby Lawrence drags him down for a huge loss and turnover in Bulldog territory. The Spartans can’t find the end zone on that drive, but the clock was ticking for another score.

Four and a half minutes left in the game, Ken East on the offensive, but Lange’s pass is picked off by Nathan Lee who takes it all the way down to the two yard line. The Spartans would punch it in on a two yard run by Aiden Davis to make it 20-14 Starpoint.

So with under a minute left to play, Ken East moving down the field, on a last ditch effort Lange throws it up but Joe Carlson is there for the game winning interception for Starpoint. The Spartans take the season opener 20-14.

West Seneca East vs. Amherst

Amherst hosting defending Sectional Champs West Seneca East.

On the opening kickoff, the first play of the game didn’t look too pretty from the start, but then Nick O’Neill found a gap and turned on the motors.

No one even came close to catching him for that kickoff return for a touchdown. What a way to open the season!

But the defending champs came right on back, Tyshawn Thomas bodies his way into the endzone he liked that matchup. Touchdown Trojans to tie things up.

West Seneca East goes on to win 36-20.

Bennett vs. Clarence

Over to All High Stadium, the Tigers with a 14-6 lead late in the half.

Djae Perry looking for the first down, and he goes airborne!! The hurdle looked like he was hurt but then he starts doing push ups!! Feed that man!

Less than 10 seconds on the clock, coaches calling for the spike, but instead, Devonte Prince airs it out down the field to the corner of the end zone, and in double coverage Lamont Pulliam makes the catch for the touchdown!

The Tigers win 28-13.