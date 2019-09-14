High School Football Scores and Highlights: Week Two

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a riveting opening week of high school football, week two showed even more promise for great games.

Sweet Home vs. West Seneca East

Starting at West Seneca East, both the Trojans and Sweet Home Panthers coming into week two with a 1-0 record, but that’s going to change on Friday night.

East’s Davare Mathis having himself a night. He takes the snap, finds a gap, and shakes off a couple of defenders before he’s brought down at the 10 yard line for a huge gain. Three plays later, it’s Mathis that takes it up the gut into the end zone for the first Trojan touchdown. WSE up 7-0.

But the Panthers respond on their first drive of the game. Jamel Lucas goes over the top with the short pass to Isaiah Killian, and his legs do the rest! That’s a 50 yard touchdown for Sweet Home, and after the two point conversion, the Panthers take an 8-7 lead.

Sweet Home with some trickeration on the ensuing kickoff. The Panthers’ onside kick gets past the Trojans’ hands team, and the ball is recovered by the Panthers in West Seneca East territory.

And they take advantage! Lucas airs it out to a totally outstretched Tyrell Laws who comes down with it on the 10 yard line, things are looking good for Sweet Home. But on the very next play, Killian fumbles the ball and the Trojans recover to turn the game around once again.

Trojans ball once again, Brady Frys finding who other than Davare Mathis for a huge first down in the red zone. And three plays later, it’s going to be Mathis again finding the end zone a second time to make it 13-7.

Mathis would end up with over 200 yards and four touchdowns as West Seneca East scrapes by Sweet Home 31-30 to stay undefeated.

Lew-Port vs. Cheektowaga

Cheektowaga led Lew-Port 12-7 at the half of this one. Third quarter, fourth down for the Lancers in Warrior territory, Gino Fontanarosa edging for the first down but Jaylen Williams is there for the big stop! Warriors ball.

But two plays later, Aaron Smith fumbles the snap and the Lancers recover the ball. Lew-Port would go four and out on their next drive, and the Warriors would take over and finally get the ball rolling. Smith connects with Quantrail Moss before he’s brought down on the 40.

Cheektowaga moving down the field now. Smith hits Tariq Clark over the middle. He takes that to the 10 yard line, and the Warrior crowd is getting hyped!

So with 20 seconds left in the third quarter, Aaron Smith keeps it himself and heads right to the end zone for the score. A failed two point conversion brings the Warriors up 18-7.

Lew-Port would score again in the fourth but it wasn’t enough in the end. Cheektowaga wins with a final score of 18-13.

Kemore East vs. Grand Island

The Bulldogs on the road at Grand Island tonight, and this one was a huge defensive battle from the get-go.

Scoreless at the half, but Ken East on the move. Second and goal for the Bulldogs, but quarterback Emery Lange is sacked!

The Vikings would sack Lange back to back times, but on fourth down, Lange connects with Dom Ferguson for the touchdown.

Grand Island would eventually come back to score. The Vikings take the game with the final score of 7-6.

Depew vs. Tonawanda

Depew gets going on the first play of the drive. Christian Pagano takes the handoff, and he’s gone! Pagano takes that 51 yards to the house. Wildcats take the lead first.

Late in the quarter, Tonawanda on the move.

Justin Mangold has time, and he spirals one to Rudy Warren. The toe tap touchdown is good, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Depew sneaks out with a 17-15 win.

Akron vs. Bishop Timon

Timon hosting Akron on a somber night as the Tigers honor the life of fallen teammate Paul Humphrey.

Akron with the kickoff, and Timon’s Sullivan O’Dell is there for the kick return. He turns on the jets and gets past midfield to set the Tigers up in good field position.

But they couldn’t capitalize on the field position.

Akron in the red zone later in the game, quarterback Adam Mietz drops back and fires over the middle to Mitchell Holtz for the score.

The Akron Tigers win the cat fight 32-0.