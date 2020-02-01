High School Hoops Round Up: Friday, January 31st

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — High school hoops action around WNY on Friday, January 31st.

WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH VS. ORCHARD PARK BOYS

Will North and Orchard Park met on the hardwood for the second time this season, and just like the first match up between these two, this one was just as exciting!

Pick it up in the second quarter, Will North adds to their lead when they pass it around down low and David Bass floats it right on in. Spartans up 34-18.

Nearing the end of the first half, Bradley Fowler with the steal and Tino Mancabelli turns on the moves with a little fake down low to Jackson Roskow who banks it off the boards. OP trailed 36-22 at the half.

Spartans come out of the break on a hot streak, Scott Hopkins bullies his way up and over the Quaker defender for two, it’s now 40-29.

The Quakers turn up the heat later in the third quarter though! Tino Mancabelli drains a three from the wing to close the gap 40-32.

OP showing no signs of slowing down, a minute and a half left in the third, Seth Joba with the big time step back three! Quakers down 46-43 to end the quarter, and the fourth was just as close!

With just 1.5 seconds left in the game, tied up at 63, Tino Mancabelli drilled a three to lift Orchard Park over Williamsville North for the 66-63 victory!

CLARENCE VS. WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH GIRLS

Let’s get to some girls high school basketball action tonight, Clarence on the road taking on Will North.

First quarter, Abby Weisenberg blocks a Clarence shot, and it’s going to be Jada Ghee that sends it down the court to a wide open Katie Schaffer who makes the layup in transition. Spartans lead 5-2 early.

A few plays later, Lizzie Fetch keeps it herself for the bucket off the boards to bring Clarence within one.

Under a minute left in the first, Jada Ghee comes in clutch in the corner with a beautiful three. Will North led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter.

This one stayed close like that all game, but the Spartans come away with the 49-44 upset over Clarence.