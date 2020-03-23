High school juniors facing recruiting woes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With coronavirus already cancelling the New York State Public High School Athletic Association winter championships, high school athletes around Western New York are waiting anxiously to see if they will get a chance to participate in spring sports.

For seniors, the spring season is the final time they’ll get to put on the jersey and represent their school.

But for juniors, the spring is a crucial time for recruiting if they want to play sports at the collegiate level, and missing an entire season could make their recruiting journey even tougher.

“This is definitely a big year, junior year is where a lot of people look at you, so I was looking forward to this baseball season,” Lancaster junior baseball player Jason Mansell said. “Some things you can’t control, so if we get to play, that’s great, but we really just have to keep working hard and it’s really up to God at this point I guess to give us this chance.”

“It’s going to obviously effect negatively. It just kind of stinks that we can’t show out and make a name for ourselves and ultimately play as a team,” Orchard Park junior lacrosse player Aidan Dempsey said. “We were all focusing because we believe this team was going to be one of the best in recent years, so to have it possibly shut down due to Coronavirus is kind of a bummer, but again, I guess just hoping that we can play and go from there.”

“I think it’s going to be tough, but once we do get to play again we’re just going to have to give it our all and they can watch what we are able to play,” Lancaster junior lacrosse player Avrey Kirisits said. “This summer is going to be even more important for us because we don’t have all the games we usually would so that’ll be really important.”

“We’re going to have to talk to coaches a lot more since they won’t be able to reach out to us as effectively as it would’ve been,” Orchard Park junior lacrosse player Matty Keane said. “We’re not upping our stats and getting our names out there, so it’s going to be difficult.”

“There’s just such limited time to perform at a high level to make a name for ourselves,” Dempsey said. “Obviously school ball is where you usually make a name for yourself, but summer ball and all of that could also help with that, it’d help a lot.”

NYSPHSAA announced on Monday that the status of the spring championships will be decided on or before April 27.