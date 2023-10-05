BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The top Class AA squads behind Bennett square off Friday while a Class B matchup may provide some clarity after a few chaotic Week 5 results.

Here are four games to watch in Week 6. To see the full Western New York high school football slate, click here.

Lancaster (4-1) at Jamestown (5-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Bennett proved once again that they’re the top dog in Class AA with a 44-20 victory over Lancaster a week ago. Now, the Legends face another significant test when they travel to Jamestown to face the Red Raiders. Jamestown has looked formidable, albeit against lesser competition, winning their five games by an average of just under 33 points. Running back Carsen Bane has carried a good portion of the load on offense, tallying 596 yards on 84 rushes to go with 11 scores. Defensively, the senior also leads Section VI in total tackles with 66. Legends quarterback Alex Krupa is looking to bounce back from a tough, three-interception outing against Bennett. The junior is tied for third in the section with 12 passing touchdowns on the season.

Pioneer (4-1) at Williamsville South (3-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The consensus top two small schools in the area last week were Iroquois and Health Sciences — but things have changed. Some eye-catching Week 5 results injected parity into Class B, one of which involved Will South upsetting the Falcons 14-12. The Billies have had an up-and-down season, which included a Week 2 loss to Cheektowaga (1-4), but they have another chance to prove their earlier missteps were a fluke when they face Pioneer. Marcus Johnson has been Will South’s workhorse running back, totaling 574 yards on 81 carries. As for the Panthers, whose lone loss coincidentally was to Health Sciences, are coming off a 41-13 win over West Seneca East. Running back Dalton Giboo continues to be their lead offensive weapon, averaging 8.8 yards per carry to go with 11 touchdowns.

Salamanca (4-1) at Clymer/Sherman/Panama (5-0)

1:30 p.m. Saturday

CSP, the No. 2 Class D team in New York State, faces another test when they host Salamanca on Saturday. Wolfpack quarterback Tate Catanese has been one of the standout performers across Western New York this season, leading his squad not only with 13 passing touchdowns to four interceptions, but also in rushing yards (297) as well. A balanced running attack has seen five CSP rushers, including Catanese, reach the 100-yard mark through five games. After losing their first game to Franklinville/Ellicottville 25-15, the Warriors have won their last four games by an average of 25 points.

Bishop Timon (4-1) at Cardinal O’Hara (1-3)

Timon is off to its best start to a season since 2015 and looks very much in the driver’s seat to claim the Monsignor Martin B division title, but the Hawks pose arguably the Tigers’ biggest threat. Running back James McNeil Jr. has been a strong force for the Timon offense, averaging an eye-catching 13.9 yards per carry to go with seven touchdowns. Defensively, the senior is tied for the team lead with four sacks. At the helm of the offense is sophomore quarterback Dominic Anzalone, who has eight total touchdowns and 543 yards through the air. On the opposite side, dual-threat quarterback Jarrell Green has done well leading the O’Hara offense despite their losing record. Realistically, Timon is a heavy favorite in this matchup and looks poised to win Monsignor Martin B once again — but they play the games for a reason.