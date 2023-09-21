BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new chapter in one of Western New York high school football’s iconic rivalries will be written Saturday, while unbeaten teams in multiple classifications are also squaring off.

Here are four games to watch in Week 4. You can see the full list of games this week here.

St. Joe’s (2-1) at Canisius (0-3)

2 p.m. Saturday

It doesn’t matter when or where, the St. Joe’s-Canisius rivalry always has some fieriness. The Marauders lead the all-time series 48-47-3, but things could soon be knotted up if the Crusaders reign victorious Saturday — and they’ve been the better team over the last decade, winning 17 of the last 18 meetings dating back to 2012. This season, the Marauders have had the better start, boasting wins over two Canadian opponents. The Crusaders are still seeking their first win after falling to out-of-state foes in their first three games.

Pioneer (3-0) at Health Sciences/BASC/GC (3-0)

7 p.m. Friday (at Buffalo State University)

The two remaining undefeated teams in Class B1 square off Friday night, and they’ve both been nothing short of dominant up to this point. Pioneer is coming off a 71-6 throttling of Cheektowaga a week ago and boasts a +135 point differential. Health Sciences won in similar fashion with a 58-0 shutout of Amherst and have a +113 point differential on the year. To keep the parallels going, they both boast talented running backs: the Falcons’ Antwan Ceasar has totaled nine touchdowns and 413 yards on 36 rushes, while the Panthers’ Dalton Giboo has 363 yards and seven scores on 39 carries.

Alden (3-0) at Depew (3-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Another battle of unbeaten squads, this time in Class B3, has Alden hitting the road to face Depew. The Wildcats pulled off a miracle comeback a week ago over Springville, overcoming a 23-8 fourth-quarter deficit that included a 79-yard touchdown pass from Thomas Che to Tyler Pagano with 1:20 to play that ended up being the game-winner. Che is off to a solid start this season, going 31-of-53 for 516 yards and seven touchdowns through three games. As for Alden, they’ve relied heavily on their run game, with senior Layne Jaworowicz leading the way by tallying 509 yards and 10 touchdowns on 44 carries.

Orchard Park (2-1) at Lancaster (3-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The talk of Class AA has undoubtedly been the Bennett Tigers, who have looked dominant in defense of their state title — but Lancaster might just be the Tigers’ top competition. The Legends are coming off a 35-0 shutout win of Frontier and have been led by quarterback Alex Krupa, who’s tallied 533 yards on 40-of-73 passing to go with nine touchdowns and five interceptions on the season. As for the Quakers, they’re looking to rebound after a 40-0 loss to Bennett a week ago.