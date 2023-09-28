BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A rematch of last season’s Class AA title game takes place Friday night, while multiple 4-0 squads in Class B square off elsewhere in Western New York.

Here are four games to watch in Week 5 of the high school football season. To see the full slate of games this week, click here.

Lancaster (4-0) at Bennett (4-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Bennett downed Lancaster 36-10 in last year’s Class AA title game en route to winning a state championship. Now, the Legends will have a chance at revenge when they travel to All-High in a matchup between two of the classification’s best. The Tigers have been nothing short of dominant this season, riding a three-game shutout streak with a +140 point differential. Bennett boasts four rushers with over 100 yards and will look to continue that success on the ground Friday. As for the Legends, they’re coming off a tight 21-17 win over Orchard Park. Junior quarterback Alex Krupa’s 11 passing touchdowns on the season ranks second in Section VI.

Maryvale (4-0) at Iroquois (4-0)

7 p.m. Friday

While the area’s top large school, Bennett, faces a tough challenge, so does Western New York’s top small school. Iroquois plays host to Maryvale in a battle between the best teams in Class B2, with both squads entering the matchup unbeaten. The Chiefs boast a talented duo in running back Trevor Barry and quarterback Justus Kleitz, both of whom have posted standout performances in recent weeks. They also are coming into Week 5 well-rested after Lew-Port was forced to forfeit last week’s game. Maryvale has leaned heavily on their run game to reach 4-0, and it’s certainly worked. The Flyers’ running back duo of Brayden Tryon and Isaiah Hill have combined for 868 yards and 17 touchdowns on 65 carries this season.

Depew (4-0) at Lackawanna (4-0)

1 p.m. Saturday

Lackawanna rides a 14-game regular season winning streak into a tilt against fellow Class B3 unbeaten Depew. The Steelers have looked dominant this season, winning their first four games by an average of 34 points. Running back Tyrone Clark has done much of the heavy lifting on offense, tallying 582 rushing yards and eight scores. Defensively, pass rusher Laferald Hines Jr. boasts six sacks on the year, the third most in Section VI. Depew has had to play in much tighter games, particularly their last two in which they downed Springville and Alden by one score. Dual-threat quarterback Thomas Che has looked solid at the helm of the Wildcats’ offense, posting 11 total touchdowns through four games.

Grand Island (3-1) at Clarence (4-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Arguably the best quarterback across Section VI this season has been Clarence’s Bryce Tubin, and he and the Red Devils look to protect their unbeaten record against Grand Island on Friday. Tubin leads the area in passing yards with 1,068 to go with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. The junior has also been dangerous with his legs and is his team’s second-leading rusher with 202 yards. Basically, the Vikings will have their work cut out for them to slow down the Red Devil offense as they look to rebound from a 22-13 loss to Sweet Home a week ago. Grand Island will likely look to control the time of possession and utilize their multi-faceted rushing attack, which features four rushers with over 100 yards.