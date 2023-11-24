BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — And then there were four Western New York teams remaining in the high school football playoffs.

Three schools from Section VI advanced to the NYSPHSAA semifinals this weekend at Cicero-North Syracuse, while St. Francis will play for the Catholic state championship on Dec. 1 in New York City. State playoff games will be streamed live by the NFHS Network.

Here is what’s ahead for each team:

Bennett (11-0)

Next game: Class AA semifinal vs. Christian Brothers Academy (12-0)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

How they got here: Defeated McQuaid Jesuit 26-21 on a final-second touchdown in the Far West Regionals.

The lowdown: The Tigers are the defending Class AA state champions and currently ranked No. 4 in the state. They’ve leaned on their defense and the running game for much of the season, and likely will have to do so again against Christian Brothers Academy, the No. 5-ranked team averaging better than 47 points per game. Bennett running back E’Ryan Lawrence is coming off a two-touchdown game in the win over McQuaid, which included the last-gasp score that secured the Tigers a state semifinal berth.

Salamanca (10-2)

Next game: Class C semifinal vs. Waverly (11-1)

When: 12 p.m. Saturday

How they got here: Defeated Le Roy 21-13 on a touchdown with six seconds remaining in the Far West Regionals.

The lowdown: Salamanca, ranked third in Class C, is in the state playoffs for the first time since 2001, when coach Chad Bartoszek, a 1999 graduate, was playing tight end for UB. Multi-sport standouts like Bona baseball commit Jaxson Ross and basketball star Lucas Brown boost Salamanca’s postseason experience and confidence. No. 2-ranked Waverly won its regional game 49-7 behind quarterback Joey Tomasso, who has taken recruiting visits to UB and ranks third all-time in the state in passing yards and fourth in touchdowns. Salamanca fans covered the field at Williamsville South in black and red confetti, and a strong following is expected for the semifinal round.

Clymer/Sherman/Panama (11-0)

Next game: Class D semifinal vs. Tioga (12-0)

When: 3 p.m. Friday

How they got here: Dominated Canisteo-Greenwood 50-13 while receiver Bryce Hinsdale broke the Section VI all-time receptions record in the Far West Regionals.

The lowdown: In a matchup between the top-ranked Class D teams in the state, the winner will be favored in next week’s championship game at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. CSP has out-scored opponents by an average of 30 points . On a 39-game win streak, Tioga has won consecutive state titles. CSP was a repeat champion before that, beating Tioga in the semifinals both years. Tioga’s only close game this season was a 23-17 win against Waverly. CSP quarterback Tate Catanese is the first Connolly Cup finalist in team history.

St. Francis (5-5)

Next game: Catholic state championship vs. Cardinal Hayes (10-2)

When and where: 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Columbia University’s Lawrence A. Wien Stadium

How they got here: Defeated Canisius 21-20 to claim the Monsignor Martin A Division title

The lowdown: St. Francis seeks its first state championship after surrendering a 20-point halftime lead on its home field a year ago. Cardinal Hayes is ranked No. 2 in Class AA, while St. Francis is 22nd. Connolly Cup finalist Terrence Pendergrass has 1,219 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns in nine games for St. Francis, but did not play in the 21-20 win against Canisius in the Monsignor Martin championship game.

Latest High School Sports News

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.