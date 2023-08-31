BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of high school football teams across Section VI and Monsignor Martin kick off their 2023 campaigns in the coming days, and Week 1 includes some eye-catching matchups.

Here are four games to watch throughout Western New York high school football’s opening slate. You can see the full list of matchups here.

Health Sciences/BASC/Global Concepts at Starpoint

7 p.m. Thursday

The tilt between the Falcons and Spartans is the lone game taking place Thursday night and marks the Western New York high school football season opener. Health Sciences and WNY Maritime have split up after winning a sectional title as a joint squad in 2019, with coach Ty Parker’s team now joining forces with Buffalo Academy of Science and Global Concepts. They will travel to Niagara County to face a Starpoint team that finished 6-4 a year ago.

WNY Maritime/Tapestry at Lackawanna

1 p.m. Saturday

The other major squad in the charter school split, WNY Maritime, is now partnered with Tapestry and the program will play its first-ever game against the 2022 Section VI Class C champions in Lackawanna. The Seahawks will look to be competitive in their first year, while the Steelers, despite losing their leading passer, rusher and receiver to graduation, bring back enough talent to potentially make some noise in their new classification.

Orchard Park at Williamsville North

7 p.m. Friday

It’s a new era for the Quakers after losing the dynamic duo of quarterback Ben Gocella and wide receiver Dylan Evans to graduation. They travel to face a Spartans team that was the Section VI Class A runner-up last season after finishing 7-4, but also graduated some noteworthy talent. Will North will be out for revenge after falling to Orchard Park 27-13 in Week 6 last season.

Bennett at Lockport

1 p.m. Saturday

The 2022 Class AA state champions begin their title defense on the road at Lockport. Bennett lost arguably their two most impactful players to graduation and the Division I ranks in Rashard Perry (Syracuse) and Jayden Lewis (Buffalo). Quarterback Antonio Davis III also graduated. The Tigers do bring back their leading receiver from a year ago, Jameer Thomas. As for the Lions, who have finished 4-5 the past two years, they’ll look for big contributions from standout receiver Shey Williams, who was third in Section VI with 14 receiving touchdowns last season.