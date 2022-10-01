LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — On a legendary Friday night under the lights at Foyle-Kling Field, two of Western New York’s premier football programs played a game for the ages. Lancaster outlasted Canisius in a back-and-forth final quarter to win 24-20. Here are our four observations:

Memorable matchup

An overflow crowd of close to 3,000 came to watch one of the most highly-anticipated local matchups in years.

“It was an unbelievable experience,” Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said. “A perfect night. A great crowd. Two programs going back and forth. I’m just really happy that we prevailed at the end.”

This was the first meeting between this era’s top public and private school programs. Canisius has won seven Monsignor Martin Athletic Association championships in 10 years, while Lancaster has won five Section VI Class AA titles. Lancaster has not played against one of the area’s private schools in this century. Canisius has played eight Section VI opponents since 2004, but none of this caliber since going to Jamestown in 2014.

“That’s why you schedule a game like this,” Rupp said. “It is going to prepare you down the road. Whether it’s sectional playoffs, or state playoffs, I believe it’s going to help us achieve our ultimate goal.”

Lancaster entered the night undefeated and ranked No. 15 in the state in Class AA. Canisius was ranked 20th with its only loss against one of Ohio’s top programs. Both are consensus top five teams in WNY this season.

“I would rather play games like that every week than play in a blowout,” Canisius coach Kraig Kurzanski said. “Good for Lancaster, good for Canisius, good for local football. They’re the No. 3 team in Western New York. We’re No. 4. It probably played out like that, unfortunately.”

Crucial Catch

Anticipating a large crowd, Rupp chose this to be a Crucial Catch game, donating half of the gate revenue to the American Cancer Society. Fans were encouraged to wear pink to raise awareness for breast cancer, and the Legends’ cheerleaders waved pink pom-poms.

“We wanted to dedicate this game to the American Cancer Society, because it’s affected so many people in our community, myself included,” Rupp said.

“I lost my dad two years ago on Father’s Day to pancreatic cancer. So it has special meaning to me.”