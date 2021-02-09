9 Erie County youth sports teams on pause due to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County leaders shared an update on how they’re responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

According to County Executive Mark Poloncarz, there are nine youth sports teams whose activities are on pause due to cases of COVID-19.

These pauses last 10 days, and are affecting teams in Depew, Williamsville and Orchard Park. Poloncarz called on coaches and parents to make sure that the health of players is put above winning games.

At the professional level, a number of Buffalo Sabres games have been postponed as more players are added to the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List.

