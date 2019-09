Timon hosting Akron on a somber night as the Tigers honor the life of fallen teammate Paul Humphrey.

Akron with the kickoff, and Timon’s Sullivan O’Dell is there for the kick return. He turns on the jets and gets past midfield to set the Tigers up in good field position.

But they couldn’t capitalize on the field position.

Akron in the red zone later in the game, quarterback Adam Mietz drops back and fires over the middle to Mitchell Holtz for the score.

The Akron Tigers win the cat fight 32-0.