BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Angelina Napoleon, a multiple-time state champion runner for Allegany-Limestone who set national records in the steeplechase, has received a capstone accolade for her high school career in being named Gatorade Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.

Napoleon, a recent graduate headed to North Carolina State in the fall, was expecting to receive the state award Tuesday when she was surprised with the national honor at a school assembly attended by her family, coaches, teammates and local politicians. Friends showered her with a Gatorade bucket filled with green and orange confetti.

“To be named player of the year truly does mean a lot because I know what competition is in the nation,” Napoleon said after the presentation. “I’ve competed against some of the best of the best, and to be noticed as No. 1 is very amazing.”

Napoleon set the national high school record in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 6 minutes, 18.41 seconds at the New York Federation Championships in May. She won the New Balance Nationals title this month finishing in 6:19.53, becoming the only American female athlete to ever break 6:20 in the event three times. She ranks eighth in the world in the event.

Also winning a state championship and placing second at nationals in the 800 meters, Napoleon is the only U.S. woman in history to run the 800 in under 2:04 and the steeplechase in under 6:20. Additionally, Napoleon ranks 15th nationally in the 1,500 with a top time of 4:29.78.

A two-time Section VI Class C champion in cross country, Napoleon finished second in the state championship race and received the sportsmanship award for cross country, as well as track and field.

“I always appreciate the people I run against,” Napoleon said. “Without competition, you don’t have anything to run for.”

The Gatorade National Player of the Year announcement noted Napolean’s 3.99 weighted grade-point average and volunteer work with the Girls on the Run youth empowerment program. The announcement stated that Napolean was chosen over a group of more than a half million girls track and field athletes, including 23 who have signed scholarships to compete for Division I colleges.

“The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes the next generation of athletes on their path to greatness,” said Michael Del Pozzo, Gatorade Portfolio president and general manager. “With an incredible resume on and off the field of play, Angelina joins the likes of Peyton Manning, Abby Wambach, Paige Bueckers and many other sports icons, all of whom have etched their names onto the prestigious Player of the Year trophy.”