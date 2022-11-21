BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bennett Tigers roared back in the second half for a 20-14 win Monday night at McQuaid Jesuit, continuing on the prowl toward a state championship.

The regional win advances Bennett (5-6) to the NYSPHSAA semifinals against Cicero-North Syracuse at 6 p.m. Saturday at Union-Endicott. The Tigers beat McQuaid and CNS on their way to the state title game last season.

“Now if you want to be the best Bennett team in history,” coach Steve McDuffie told the Bennett team huddled on the field afterward, “you have to go finish the job.”

Jayden Lewis ran for 191 yards with two touchdowns, and Ja’Meer Thomas added 130 yards an a rushing touchdown as Bennett came back from a 14-0 halftime deficit in the Far West Regional football playoff victory. Antonio Roseboro made two interceptions, including a leaping grab in the fourth quarter that led to Lewis’ winning score.

McDuffie attributed his team’s slow start partly to not being able to practice outside since Wednesday because of the snowstorm that hit the Western New York region. The regional playoff game was moved from Saturday at University of Rochester to Tom Seymour Field at McQuaid.

It was the latest obstacle to overcome for a Bennett team that forfeited four division wins after Section VI ruled the Tigers used in an ineligible player in the first six games, had two play two state playoff games in five days last year because of a coronavirus outbreak on the McQuaid roster, and was forced to cancel its season during the sectional playoffs in spring 2021 because of its own virus issues.