Bennett football loses appeal, eliminated after COVID pause

Section VI unanimously upheld its decision Monday to allow Lancaster football to advance in the Class AA playoffs after Bennett was forced to go on pause due to COVID-19 protocols.

Bennett had appealed the decision and asked for the game to be rescheduled to Tuesday, after its pause ends.

“Executive Director Mark DiFilippo reminded schools of the policy as recently as April 30 in his Monthly Report,” Section VI said in a statement. “In the report it states, ‘If a team goes on Pause during Sectionals, their opponent will advance. Games WILL NOT be delayed.’ The Section has consistently applied this practice for multiple seasons.”

Lancaster, seeded first in the four-team bracket, will host #2 Orchard Park at 7 p.m. Friday for the Class AA title.