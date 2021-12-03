Bennett High School football heads to Syracuse for state championship

The Bennett High School football team is looking to become state champions.

The team is playing for the state championship in Class Double-A, the largest division in the state, on Saturday in Syracuse.

If the Tigers win, it would be the first time Bennett takes home the championship, making them only the second Buffalo Public School team to win that title. News 4 caught up with Bennett head coach Steven McDuffie as the team headed out this afternoon, to see what they’re thinking ahead of the big game.

“Sometimes the things are so big and the moment is so big, in their life, I don’t think they realize the magnitude of the whole big picture until five years, 10 years back when they look on it — they’ll appreciate it more,” McDuffie said. “But I’ll tell you, they’re super excited. They’re super excited for this opportunity.”

McDuffie’s son, Isaiah McDuffie, a linebacker for the Green Bay Packers, will also be on the sidelines coaching the Tigers this weekend, with his team on a bye week.

Bennett takes on Carmel at 3 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.