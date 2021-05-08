Bennett High School presses Section VI to allow football team to advance their season rather than forfeit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bennett High School football team is urging Section VI athletics to let players have a shot at advancing their season rather than ending it on a forfeit.

The Buffalo Public Schools team had a game against Lancaster canceled due to COVID-19. Section VI decided Friday to let Lancaster advance in the sectional playoffs, but not Buffalo.

Related Content Section VI wrestlers hope to know if a judge will clear the way for play soon

BPS Athletics Director Michael House submitted an appeal, arguing the team’s COVID pause ends Monday, and they could reschedule the game for Tuesday.

“For seniors, it’s huge. It would be their last opportunity, and they wouldn’t have to say that they ended their career, their high school career, on a forfeit. They were able to compete and potentially go play for a sectional championship, so that’s what we’re hoping they would reconsider,” said House.

House says the Section VI committee indicated it’s worried if they allowed this, and a pause happened again, the season would go late and cause scheduling conflicts within and beyond this conference and beyond football.

A decision is expected early this week.