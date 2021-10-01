Bennett outlasts Lancaster in 48-24 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When Bennett took a 24-0 lead into halftime, the game seemed to be in the bag for the Tigers. Lancaster turned that early deficit around in the second half, scoring 24-straight to tie the game.

Bennett scored three touchdowns and converted three two-point plays to take the 24-0 lead early. Lancaster struggled mightily to even get in scoring range, and each time they got deep in Tiger territory, they turned it over with interceptions.

Everything seemed to point in Bennett’s direction until the Legends rattled off the 24-straight points. That tied the game at 24 in the second half, and momentum seemed to be on the side of Lancaster.

The Tigers held their own, though, and scored another 24 unanswered to take a 48-24 victory.