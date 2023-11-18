AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Having devoured opponents all season long, the reigning state champion Bennett Tigers clawed their way back to the Class AA semifinals with a thrilling victory that came down to the last gasp.

E’Ryan Lawrence ran for a 2-yard touchdown as time expired to complete an 88-yard drive led by Tigers quarterback Sherrad Bennard III, and Bennett prevailed 26-21 against McQuaid in a Far West Regional playoff game on Saturday night at Williamsville South.

Lawrence also had a 65-yard scoring run in the first half, and Ja’Meer Thomas caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Bennard, as Bennett (11-0) won its 18th game in a row to reach the West Semifinals for the third consecutive year. Ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AA, the Tigers will meet No. 5 Christian Brothers Academy (12-0) on Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse for a spot in the following weekend’s NYSPHSAA championship game at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.