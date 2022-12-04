SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Buffalo’s best football team asserted its state supremacy on the big domed stage.

Bennett won the NYSPHSAA Class AA championship in a resounding rout, 42-8 against Newburgh Free Academy on Sunday in the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University.

“I’m so proud of these kids,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. “This means the world, not only to these kids, but to represent Bennett High School, Western New York and the City of Buffalo.”

Being in position to avenge its final loss exactly one year to the day and claim the program’s first state title has been Bennett’s mission since preseason. And the return trip to the championship game wasn’t deterred by vacated regular season victories or rescheduled playoff games. Bennett (7-6) hasn’t lost since forfeiting four division wins when Section VI ruled the Tigers did not complete the required transfer paperwork for a freshman player until after the season’s sixth week.

“All of the adversity that we had through Section VI really brought us together and made us a more tight-knit family,” McDuffie said. “If we look back on this 20-30 years from now, it will always be special.

“And I’ll make a prediction,” McDuffie concluded. “We will always be the only state champion that is 7-6.”

Bennett is the second Buffalo Public Schools football team to claim a state championship, joining South Park, which won the Class A title in 2014. This is the sixth time since NYSPHSAA formed its largest classification in 1996 that a Section VI school has won the AA championship, and first since Jamestown in 2014.

“We did it at the highest level,” McDuffie said. “So we’ve got bragging rights for a whole year.”

McDuffie reflected on the Buffalo district’s move to disband the Harvard Cup league and join Section VI a decade ago.

“I remember 10 years ago, people told us our kids weren’t capable of doing this,” McDuffie said. “But I finally got the opportunity to say — look at us now.”

Dressed for the occasion in orange, white and blue uniforms, the Tigers’ explosive offense scorched the turf on Ernie Davis Legends Field.

Bennett got three long touchdowns from senior Jayden Lewis and two from junior speedster Ja’Meer Thomas.

The Tigers got off to a roaring start in building a 30-0 lead before halftime.

Lewis burst out of the gate for a 77-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. The University at Buffalo recruit finished with 169 yards rushing on 12 carries and 60 yards on three receptions, along with an interception.

Thomas scampered 80 yards to score on a fumble return, and Lewis plunged in for his second 2-point run to put Bennett ahead 16-0 early in the second quarter.

Antonio Davis III then tossed a pair of 25-yard touchdown passes to Thomas and Lewis. Thomas’ second score came after he made a leaping, one-handed interception over Newburgh’s 6-foot-8 receiver Deondre Johnson, a Rutgers recruit.

Lewis reversed field for a 39-yard touchdown that gave Bennett a 36-8 lead in the third quarter.

Shamier Land’s 55-yard touchdown run put the finishing touches on the championship victory with 2:12 left in the fourth quarter.