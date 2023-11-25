BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There won’t be any teams from Section VI playing in state football championship games, following this weekend’s season-ending losses by Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Salamanca, and reigning champ Bennett in NYSPHSAA West semifinal games at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Bennett’s 21-8 loss Saturday night against Christian Brothers Academy ended an 18-game win streak dating to last season’s state title run, and the Tigers (12-1) were trying to become the first Western New York team to repeat in Class AA since Jamestown in 1994-95.

Salamanca (10-3) lost 42-0 against Waverly in a Class C semifinal on Saturday, and CSP (11-1) lost 63-16 against two-time defending Class D champion Tioga on Friday night.

Bennett’s game was delayed for an hour before halftime while the Tigers protested unsportsmanlike penalties assessed to Steve McDuffie, and Michael House, athletics director for Buffalo Public Schools, was ejected from Bragman Stadium after arguing with officials on the field, Syracuse.com reported.

The protest started with 1:57 remaining in the second quarter, and after security cleared the field, both teams went to their locker rooms. Once the penalties were sorted out and the teams returned to the field and warmed up, CBA took a 21-0 lead after getting the ball on the 2-yard-line following the extended intermission. The third quarter began as soon as the second ended.

Aaron Roseboro caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Sherrard Bennard II in the third quarter. Bennett was playing without Ja’Meer Thomas, a Connolly Cup finalist who has committed to Syracuse University. The Tigers’ leading rusher and receiver injured his hamstring during last week’s Far West Regional playoff victory.