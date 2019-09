Depew gets going on the first play of the drive. Christian Pagano takes the handoff, and he’s gone! Pagano takes that 51 yards to the house. Wildcats take the lead first.

Late in the quarter, Tonawanda on the move.

Justin Mangold has time, and he spirals one to Rudy Warren. The toe tap touchdown is good, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Depew sneaks out with a 17-15 win.