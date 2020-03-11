Timon’s quest for state title delayed as opponent’s hometown is hobbled by coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bishop Timon-St. Jude High announced today that its state Catholic championship basketball game against Salesian, scheduled to be played at the Flickinger Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, had been postponed a week due to the coronavirus crisis.

Salesian High is located in New Rochelle, the New York City suburb that is the center of the state’s worst outbreak. On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the state had created a one-mile “containment” zone in the city, located in Westchester County.

“With the scare of the coronavirus and how real it has the potential to be, they postponed it a week,” said Timon athletic director Joe Licata. He said the Timon-Salesian game had tentatively been rescheduled for Saturday, March 21 in Buffalo.

New Rochelle has the largest cluster of coronavirus cases in the United States. The center of the containment area was a synagogue in the city, which has shut down schools and churches to deal with the spread of the virus. Large indoor gatherings have been banned.

According to the New York Times, the National Guard will be deployed to New Rochelle on Thursday. The Guard will deliver food to quarantined students and residents who will be restricted to their homes for the next two weeks.

Timon beat O’Hara last Tuesday to win the Wojciechowski Memorial Cup — formerly the Manhattan Cup Class B title — to earn a spot in the state B title game. The winner of the Catholic title moves on to the state Federation championships at Fordham in two weeks.

Like a lot of sporting events in New York and around the nation, that hoop championship could also be affected by the spiraling effects of the coronavirus crisis.