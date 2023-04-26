BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four boys basketball players from local schools received first-team all-state recognition Wednesday when the New York State Sportswriters Association released its small school classification teams.

Lewiston-Porter senior Jalen Duff made the first team in Class B after leading the Lancers to a Section VI title. One of the top five all-time scorers in Western New York history (2,291 points), Duff topped Section VI in averaging 27.8 this past season.

Randolph teammates Carson Conley and Drew Hind were first team selections in Class C, having helped the Cardinals claim the first state championship in school history. Conly, a senior, averaged 18.1 points, and Hind, a sophomore, averaged 17.1.

Westfield sophomore Carson Swanson made the Class D first team, having averaged 27.7 points on the season.

The NYSPHSAA will reveal its Class AA and Class A teams next week.

Additional local players receiving all-state recognition were:

Class B

Lucus Brown (Salamanca), second team; Jamel Johnson Jr. (Royalton-Hartland), third team; Matthew Pannes (Southwestern), fifth team; Bobby Beilein (Lewiston-Porter), seventh team; Ethan Fry (Fredonia), eighth team; Zack Phillips (Cleveland Hill), 13th team; Anthony DeCapua (Allegany-Limestone), 15th team; Andy Herrick (Salamanca), 17th team; Julienn Clements (Lackawanna), 18th team; Jack DeRose (Olean), honorable mention; Justus Kleitz (Iroquois), honorable mention; Daryl Montgomery (Cheektowaga), honorable mention; Evan Myers (Newfane), honorable mention; Sam Platt (Pioneer), honorable mention; Davion White (Fredonia), honorable mention

Class C

Jaiden Huntington (Randolph), fourth team; Ray Cortes (Silver Creek), fifth team; Shamere Davis (MST Seneca), sixth team; Liam Ormsby (Cahautauqua Lake), seventh team; Gavin Smith (Frewsburg), ninth team; Zack Carr (Frewsburg), honorable mention; Connor Murray (Frewsburg), honorable mention; Brady Wiskup (Holland), honorable mention

Class D

Derek Ebersole (North Collins), fourth team; Blake Kopta (Clymer), fifth team; Austin White (Clymer), sixth team; Carter Brink (Panama), eighth team; Luey Castro (Barker), honorable mention; Braden Hayes (Sherman), honorable mention; Bryce Hinsdale (Panama) honorable mention; Braydan Smith (Forestville), honorable mention; Matt Sweet (North Collins), honorable mention